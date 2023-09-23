India, US, Israel & UAE launch new I2U2 website & private enterprise partnership on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK, Sept 22: The I2U2 Group, consisting of India, the US, Israel, and the UAE, has launched a

Private Enterprise Partnership to increase awareness of its initiative in business communities and

support projects that further its goals.

The four-nation grouping also launched its website to enhance cooperation between the member

countries and partnerships across the globe.

The launch announcement was made during the I2U2 Sherpas meeting in New York on the sidelines

of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly by India's Ministry of External Affairs

Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General

Ronen Levi, UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, and US Department of

State Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez.

According to a press release, the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership was signed between the US

Department of State and the US-UAE Business Council, the UAE-Israel Business Council, and the UAE-

India Business Council.

The public-private partnership aims to draw greater awareness to the potential of the I2U2 Initiative,

particularly in the seven key sectors, namely water, energy, transportation, technology, space,

health, and food security, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

It also aims to mobilise the private sectors within the I2U2 countries to identify, explore, and

participate in specific projects that further the goals of this initiative.

"This new public-private partnership will work to increase awareness of the I2U2 initiative in

business communities and support projects and other efforts that further the goals of the initiative,"

a press release by the US Department of State said.

”Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi attended the Sherpas meeting of the I2U2 countries in New York on the

sidelines of UNGA 78. The Sherpas unveiled the new I2U2 website, which will enhance cooperation

between India, Israel, the US and the UAE & partnerships across the globe. They also launched the

I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted

on social media platform X.

Established last year, the grouping aims to ”identify bankable projects and initiatives to tackle some

of the greatest challenges confronting our world, with a particular focus on joint investments and

new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, food security, and technology,”

according to the newly launched website. (PTI)