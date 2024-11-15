21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Pak court rejects Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal request in Toshakhana II case

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Islamabad, Nov 14 (PTI) A court in Pakistan on Thursday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s acquittal requests in the Toshakhana-II case.

Special Judge of Central Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjumand, during the hearing at the Adiala Jail, rejecting the acquittal requests, announced that charges would be formally framed against them on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Bushra Bibi was not present in court during the hearing.

Related Posts:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirming the trial court’s order said: “This case doesn’t merit proceedings as the prosecution admitted that Imran Khan did not gain any personal benefit from the case, neither do the proceedings meet the law.”

It said the case was originally filed by the National Accountability Bureau and unlawfully referred to the Federal Investigation Agency after amendments in the law.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022.

- Advertisement -

He has been kept in custody for well over a year. PTI SH

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

South African government says won’t help 4,000 illegal miners inside closed...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter