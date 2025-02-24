14 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 24, 2025
type here...

University in Pakistan’s Karachi criticised for issuing show cause notice to students for celebrating Holi

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Karachi, Feb 23: A leading private university in Karachi city of Pakistan’s Sindh province has been criticized for issuing a show-cause notice to students for celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi on its campus.

Lal Malhi, a former parliamentarian, posted on social media the notice issued to the students, most of them Hindus, by Dawood University of Engineering and Technology.

- Advertisement -

The institute clarified it was an old case and dismissed reports that any FIRs had been registered against students.

Related Posts:

“The students were issued notices for having an event on campus without seeking clearance from administration, which is a breach of varsity regulations,” an official said.

“The students have already responded to the notices,” he added.

Lal Malhi, expressing concern over the growing criminalisation of minority religious practices in Pakistan, questioned: “Has the celebration of Holi now become a crime? Is celebrating Holi at a university considered an act against the State?”

- Advertisement -

Last year, Hindu students faced similar issues in some other provinces during the Holi festival. However, the matter was buried.

Student wings of Islamist parties have been known to oppose any cultural liberal celebrations on campuses even by Muslim students, deeming them against society’s norms and un-Islamic.

Viral videos of such celebrations and parties have caused conflict and violence on campuses between student groups.

Hindus who mostly reside in the southern Sindh province have for long claimed they are not treated justly by authorities, with growing instances of forced conversion and marriage of young poor Hindu girls to Muslims. (PTI)

12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World