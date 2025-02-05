16.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
type here...

US tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The United States is rigorously tightening immigration laws, the American embassy said on Tuesday amid reports that a US military aircraft is bringing some illegal migrants to India.

The first round of deportation of illegal Indian nationals from the US comes around two weeks after Donald Trump became the US president for a second term.

- Advertisement -

Trump has promised a strict policy approach in dealing with illegal immigrants residing in the US and already signed a number of immigration-related executive orders.

Related Posts:

Asked about the deportation flight bringing back a group of illegal migrants to India, a US embassy spokesperson did not provide details, but asserted that Washington is removing illegal migrants.

“I can’t share any details on those inquires, but I can share, on the record, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants,” the official said.

“These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Following his phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, Trump said India “will do what is right” on the deportation of illegal migrants from the US.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is opposed to illegal immigration and would be ready to take back Indians staying illegally in the US provided their nationality is verified.

India is opposed to illegal immigration because of its links to several forms of organised crime, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on January 24.

“We will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality, that they are indeed Indians,” he said.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, Jaiswal said it would be “premature” to talk about the number of illegal Indian immigrants staying in the US. (PTI)

10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible