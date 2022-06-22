27 C
Agnipath Will Nurture a Team of Patriots: BJP

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: The state BJP on Monday stated that the central recruitment scheme, recently launched by the Union Defence Ministry, Agnipath, will nurture a team of patriots comprising the young bloods of the country in the days to come. In a press communiqué released on Monday evening, state BJP chief spokesperson and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said, “The scheme, Agnipath will nurture a team of patriots, nationalists and independent youths in the name of Agnibhirs.” Tasa alleged that a section of individuals have been misquoting the privileges of the scheme and apparently are misleading the youth of the country to gain political interest. The BJP spokesperson assured that no ‘Agnibhirs’ will remain unemployed after successful completion of the training through Agnipath. He also reiterated that the central scheme will ignite the young generation with consciousness for the nation.

