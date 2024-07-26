Annapurna Yojana extended to Ladki Bahin beneficiaries by Maharashtra govt

MUMBAI, July 25: The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the Annapurna scheme, under which three LPG cylinders are provided free per household annually, to the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, an official said on Thursday.

The Ladki Bahin scheme will see women with a family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh per year getting Rs 1,500 as financial aid per month. Both schemes were announced in the budget tabled in the assembly recently.

- Advertisement -

“The Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana will give benefits to 52 lakh families. The scheme has been extended to those covered under Ladki Bahin Yojana. The number of beneficiaries to be covered under both schemes and expenditure that will be incurred are being worked out. The proposal was discussed in the state cabinet on Tuesday,” the official informed. (PTI)