Assam empowers farmers with Oil Palm initiative

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: In a bid to bolster agricultural growth and empower farmers, the Assam Government has unveiled a new initiative under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Sunday.

The program is designed to support local farmers in their efforts to cultivate oil palm, an endeavor expected to significantly boost the state’s edible oil production.

The initiative promises farmers a range of benefits, including access to high-quality hybrid seedlings that are crucial for robust crop growth and higher yields.

The government is also extending assistance in land preparation and irrigation, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources to create optimal conditions for oil palm cultivation.

To further ease the transition to modern farming practices, subsidised harvesting tools will be provided, reducing the financial burden on the agricultural community.

In addition to these measures, the scheme offers assured procurement and price support, which aims to secure fair market prices for the harvested produce.

