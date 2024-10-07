Assam Empowers Farmers with 10 Lakh Soil Health Cards for a Self-Reliant Future

HT Digital

Monday, October 7: The Assam government has launched a major initiative aimed at supporting the state’s agricultural sector by distributing Soil Health Cards (SHCs) to farmers across the region. In a ceremony held in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government intends to issue a total of 10 lakh SHCs to farmers, with the first batch of over four lakh cards already prepared for distribution. This initiative forms a key part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and improve soil management practices in Assam.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister referred to the farmers as “Krishak bandhus” (farmer friends) and underscored their crucial role in fulfilling the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Assam” (self-reliant Assam). Sarma emphasized that achieving this self-reliance in agriculture is vital for the state’s economic growth and sustainability. By providing farmers with Soil Health Cards, the government is equipping them with essential knowledge about their land, allowing them to make informed decisions about crop cultivation and soil management.

The Soil Health Cards will provide farmers with detailed assessments of the soil quality in their fields, including nutrient levels and recommendations for optimal crop cultivation. This data will help farmers manage their land more effectively, ensuring better yields and more sustainable farming practices. The initiative is expected to significantly improve soil health and boost agricultural productivity across Assam, a state where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy.

To support the distribution of SHCs, the Assam government has also ramped up its infrastructure for soil testing. The number of soil testing laboratories in the state has increased from five to 26, a move that will enhance the state’s capacity to provide accurate and timely soil assessments to farmers. These laboratories will play a key role in ensuring that the information provided through the SHCs is reliable and beneficial for farmers, contributing to improved land management and crop production.

In addition to the distribution of SHCs, the Assam Chief Minister, alongside Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, also inaugurated several agricultural knowledge centers and provided farmers with essential machinery. These centers are designed to serve as hubs for disseminating agricultural knowledge and best practices to the farming community. By providing access to modern technology and updated farming techniques, these centers will empower farmers to adopt more efficient and sustainable agricultural methods.

One of the other significant announcements made during the event was the government’s plan to establish 816 village agriculture equipment banks, a considerable increase from the current 80 banks in operation. These equipment banks will provide farmers with access to necessary agricultural machinery and tools, which are often too expensive for individual farmers to purchase. By facilitating shared access to modern equipment, the government aims to help farmers improve their productivity and reduce labor costs.

The state government is also set to launch 96 new agricultural knowledge centers and 93 agriculture development offices as part of its broader strategy to boost agricultural development in Assam. These centers and offices will act as support systems for farmers, offering guidance and resources to help them improve their farming techniques, manage resources efficiently, and enhance their overall productivity.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of empowering farmers to make informed decisions about their land and resources, noting that this initiative is a key step towards building a more resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector in Assam. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of the state’s farmers and ensuring that they have the tools and support they need to thrive in a competitive agricultural market.

The launch of this initiative is in line with Assam’s broader efforts to modernize its agricultural sector and promote sustainable farming practices. By providing farmers with critical data about their soil health and access to modern machinery, the government aims to create an environment where agriculture can flourish and contribute to the state’s overall development.

The Assam government’s ambitious plan to distribute over 10 lakh Soil Health Cards, combined with its focus on improving agricultural infrastructure and providing farmers with access to modern tools and knowledge, marks a significant step forward for the state’s agricultural sector. As these initiatives are rolled out, they are expected to have a profound impact on the livelihoods of farmers, enabling them to increase their yields, improve soil health, and contribute to Assam’s journey towards self-reliance in agriculture.