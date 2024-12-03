16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
type here...

Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to receive rainfall for next two days

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, Dec 2: Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to the impact of Cyclone Fengal that has now weakened, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Bengaluru has been receiving rain since Sunday evening and as per IMD officials, Coastal Karanataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall today, while light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Rainfall is likely to decrease from Wednesday onwards in these regions, the officials said.

Related Posts:

In a statement, the IMD said that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL”) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area at 5.30 am as of today, over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala Karnataka coasts around December 3.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara for Monday, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.

- Advertisement -

The widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka from Sunday is due to the impact of Fengal, he said.

An orange alert has been issued for districts like Udupi, Chikmagaluru, Chikkabalbura which are expected to receive very heavy to heavy rainfall, according to IMD officials.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

According to IMD statement, On December 2, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur over Kodagu district while scattered heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Mysuru districts.

- Advertisement -

Scattered heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara districts while moderate rains are very likely to occur at most places over Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Kolar districts.

Additionally, the IMD has forecast that light rains are very likely to occur at a few places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.

For December 2 and 3, the IMD forecast squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph as likely to prevail along South Karnataka Coast and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, the Deputy Commissioners of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 2 as a precautionary measure.

For December 3, the IMD officials have forecast isolated heavy rain over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar districts. “Moderate rains are very likely to occur at many places over Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts while light to moderate rains are very likely to occur at many places over Uttara Kannada district and the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD stated. (PTI)

Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi Police arrests 3 associates of Kala Jatheri gang

The Hills Times -
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them