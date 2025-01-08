18 C
Florence Pugh won’t do movies like ‘Midsommar’ again: Felt like I abused myself

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Hollywood star Florence Pugh says she has decided to stay clear of projects like Ari Aster’s “Midsommar”, even though she is proud of her performance in the folk horror film.

During her appearance on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast, Pugh said there are some roles which have had a lasting impact on and “Midsommar” was one where she suffered from self-inflicted abuse.

“There have been some roles where I’ve given too much and I’ve been broken for a long while afterwards. Like when I did ‘Midsommar’, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go,” the 29-year-old actor said.

At the same time, Pugh doesn’t “regret” doing the film.

“I’m really proud of what I did, and I’m proud of what came out of me… But, yeah, there’s definitely things that you have to respect about yourself,” she added.

“Midsommar”, which was Aster’s second feature film after 2018’s “Hereditary”, had received critical praise for its eerie daylight horror and unsettling atmosphere after its debut in 2019.

The movie followed a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a rare midsummer festival in a remote commune. What begins as a seemingly idyllic retreat soon turns into a disturbing and unsettling experience as they realise the community’s pagan rituals are far more sinister than they appear.

Pugh, also known for her work in films like “Little Women” and “Black Widow”, praised Aster for his attempts to keep a lighter environment on the set.

“Once you laugh at one thing, he (Aster) will try to make you laugh at all the other things. He’ll keep going and everybody will be crying in fits of laughter.”

Pugh was most recently seen in “We Live in Time”, co-starring Andrew Garfield. The upcoming movie is Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts”, which will be released in May this year.

