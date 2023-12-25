BJP dilemma in Andhra Pradesh: To ally or not to ally

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: For a party which fetched less than one per

cent of votes in Andhra Pradesh in the last Lok Sabha polls, the

BJP finds itself in a rather sweet spot in the state ahead of the

2024 general elections as the two main regional parties vie with

each other to keep it on their side.

While the Telugu Desam Party wants an alliance with the BJP,

the state’s ruling YSR Congress is keen that the national party

go solo in the coming polls like in the 2019 elections, sources in

the two regional parties said.

With the state’s minority votes of Muslims and Christians seen

as a solid base of the YSR Congress, its leaders are of the view

that an electoral alliance with the BJP will not suit their party

but have noted its backing to the Modi government’s agenda in

Parliament to underline its unquestioned support.

“The BJP has had differences with its poll allies but never with

us. Our leader (chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) has

maintained good ties with the BJP leadership and has backed

them wholeheartedly without seeking any share in power,” a

YSR Congress leader said.

The BJP on its part is mulling its options, with a section of state

leaders keen for an alliance with former chief minister N

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP as they believe that is the only way

they can hope to win some seats and motivate their cadres.

Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held simultaneously in

Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP following its alliance with actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana

Sena Party is hopeful of a strong show against the YSR Congress

but the state’s ruling party has been electorally dominant in the

last five years, riding on a slew of welfare schemes it has

implemented for different demographics.

TDP sources claimed that Reddy’s governance model and

leadership style bear a lot of resemblance with those of BRS

leader K Chandrashekar Rao, whose party lost power to the

Congress in Telangana after its 10-year rule as charges of crony

corruption and highhandedness stuck a chord with voters.

The TDP has repeatedly accused the YSR Congress of using

strong-arm methods, including the arrest of Naidu in a

corruption case, to weaken it. Its leaders believe that an

alliance with the BJP can prove to be an X factor as the national

party is seen favourite to retain power at the Centre.

The BJP may not add much in terms of vote share but it brings

in a positive national narrative which can be helpful, TDP

sources said, claiming that such an alliance will also help it

taken on the state government’s might.

Though home minister Amit Shah had reportedly met Naidu in

June and his son Nara Lokesh following his arrest but the BJP

has been keen to ensure that it is not seen as taking any side

and has maintained that it had taken no decision on an alliance

in the state.

Naidu is now out on bail.

BJP sources said the party’s dilemma is that an alliance with the

TDP may prove counterproductive if the YSR Congress wins in

the elections.

Reddy’s ties with the BJP leadership has been warm, unlike

Naidu who has had a patchy record as far as his relations with

top BJP leaders are concerned.

The TDP had broken its ties with the BJP in 2018 over its

demand for “special status” for Andhra Pradesh where it was in

power.

Since losing power in 2019, the TDP has been making efforts to

get close to its former ally again.

The two regional parties have also been unstinted in supporting

the BJP in Parliament where the backing of YSR Congress’ 22

Lok Sabha MPs and nine Rajya Sabha MPs has often helped the

government ride out the opposition’s challenge, especially so in

the Upper House where it does not have a majority.

With three Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP, the TDP’s

presence in Parliament is marginal but it has tried to ensure

that it is not seen against the BJP on key issues.

Several BJP leaders believe that it will be prudent for the party

to go solo again as the two regional parties are expected to

continue supporting their agenda in case of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi retaining power for a third term. (PTI)