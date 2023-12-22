CPI (Maoist) disrupts Howrah-Mumbai railway route; blows up tracks in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

RANCHI, Dec 22: Members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) have targeted the Howrah-Mumbai railway route by detonating explosives on a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

The incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday between Goilkera and Posoita railway stations, has led to a temporary halt in train services along this vital route, approximately 150 km from the state capital Ranchi.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Sekhar, confirmed the incident and stated that security measures have been intensified in the affected area.

Following the incident, immediate repair work on the damaged railway tracks commenced early in the morning, and authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy in train services.

“The repair work on the railway tracks has been started from early morning, and the train services will resume very soon,” mentioned Superintendent Sekhar.

He further added that in addition to the act of sabotage, Maoist insurgents also placed banners and posters in the vicinity.

This disruptive act coincides with the ongoing ‘protest week’ declared by the banned CPI (Maoist), which commenced on December 16. The group had previously called for a Bharat bandh on the very day of the railway track explosion, further indicating their intention to create widespread disruption.

The security forces are on high alert in the region, and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for the attack.