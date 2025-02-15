15 C
Various steps taken to enhance fish production in Tripura: Minister

AGARTALA, Feb 14: Tripura fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das on Friday said the state government has taken several steps to increase supply to meet the growing demand for fish in the northeastern state.

“The demand for fish is ever increasing in the state. Tripura consumes 1,17,000 million tonnes of fish annually, while its own production stands at 85,000 MT, leading to a shortfall of around 32,000 MT,” he said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a fish festival.

The gap in supply is filled by importing fish from Bangladesh and states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, he said.

At present, pisciculture is being practiced in 38,000 sq km across the state.

Das said the fisheries department has taken steps to increase production by creating new water bodies through various central and state schemes.

“The Centre has sanctioned Rs 43 crore for setting up an integrated aqua park in Unakoti district. The park is expected to produce 2,500-3,000 MT fish annually once it is fully operational,” he said.

Das also said Rs 160 crore was sanctioned in last year’s state budget for the overall development of fisheries.

“Around 50 per cent of the fund has been allocated for capital expenditure for development and creation of water bodies. The North Eastern Council (NEC) has been extending support to the state for increasing fish production,” he said.

The minister also urged the youth to get into the sector, “as pisciculture is a profitable venture”. (PTI)

