Mizoram poll panel announces elections to 88 VCs in Chakma council

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Feb 14: The Mizoram state election commission (SEC) on Friday announced elections to 88 village councils (VCs) within Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

State election commissioner H. Lalthlangliana told a news conference here that the elections will be held on March 12 and counting of votes will take place as soon as polling is over.

The last date for filing nominations is February 19, while contestants can withdraw their names latest by February 24. Scrutiny of papers will be held on February 21, he added.

The last date for formation of the executive body is March 17 and the election process is scheduled to be completed by March 18.

According to the election commissioner, of the 516 seats, 88 are reserved for women.

A total of 37,883 voters, including 18,721 women electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, in the elections to village councils in nine districts or non-scheduled areas and local councils (LCs) within two urban local bodies held on Wednesday, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious securing a majority in 267 out of the total 544 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs.

Opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a majority in 122 VCs and 27 LCs, while Congress won in 43 VCs and 14 LCs.

BJP secured a majority in one VC, and there were seven VCs and two LCs where only independent candidates were elected. There was no clear majority in 104 VCs and 13 LCs, according to the SEC.

More than 75 per cent of over 4.3 voters cast their votes in the VC polls, while 64.72 voting percentage was recorded in the LC polls. (PTI)

