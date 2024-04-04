23.1 C
Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, demands public apology over her ‘join BJP offer’ claim

NEW DELHI, April 3: The BJP’s Delhi unit has sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader Atishi and demanded a public apology for her claim that the saffron party approached her through a “very close” person to join it.

A day earlier, the Delhi minister claimed that four senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon and claimed that she was advised to join the BJP or be ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a month.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

“Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this,” he said.

Sachdeva chief asked Atishi to submit her phone to an investigation agency to prove her claim.

The Delhi BJP’s lawyer said the party has sent a defamation notice to Atishi to withdraw her statement which he termed “false, defamatory, and concocted” and claimed was made with a “mala fide intent”.

Further legal action will be taken against her if she fails to back up her claims, he said. (PTI)

 

 

 

