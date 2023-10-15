Delhi, neighbouring areas jolted by earthquake tremors

HT Digital,
Delhi, Oct 15: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported on Sunday, with its tremors felt in the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was located nine kilometres from Faridabad, Haryana, and 10 kilometres beneath the surface.
This incident occurred days after parts of North India, encompassing Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, experienced strong tremors due to a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal. This was the most severe in a series of recurrent quakes that have been affecting the country.
Concurrently, Afghanistan also experienced a potent 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday. The epicentre was about 34 kilometres from Herat, the provincial capital.
This occurred shortly after a series of strong earthquakes and aftershocks resulted in thousands of fatalities and devastated numerous villages in the country.