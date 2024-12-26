13 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Delhiites dissatisfied with AAP, will vote for BJP: Manoj Tiwari

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has claimed that the people of Delhi are dissatisfied with the AAP’s governance and will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Tiwari accused the AAP of failing to address the problems of Delhiites and blamed it for the capital’s “decline”.

- Advertisement -

“Every person in Delhi is troubled by the AAP’s governance and issues like polluted water, toxic air, Yamuna’s state, pending pensions for senior citizens, false promises and broken ration card system,” he alleged.

Related Posts:

“Over the last 10 years, 21,000 people have died due to polluted water in the city. Instead of solving issues, Kejriwal has driven Delhi into debt. People are now evaluating his government rather than trusting his new promises,” he said.

The BJP MP also criticised Kejriwal for failing to address basic issues like providing clean drinking water to people.

“After ruling for 10 years, he still talks about providing clean water. Delhi residents can no longer be misled,” the BJP MP said.

- Advertisement -

Tiwari also targeted Kejriwal over the issue of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

“Kejriwal helped the illegal immigrants become voters. This is why people wonder how the AAP won despite public dissatisfaction,” he said.

Tiwari said announcing the names of candidates early for the elections does not guarantee victory.

“The AAP has exposed its flaws by announcing its candidates early, sidelining its sitting MLAs and showing a lack of trust in them. Instead, it has handed tickets to many outsiders,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The AAP released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi polls on November 21, dropping three sitting MLAs and fielding six leaders who recently switched over from the BJP and the Congress.

Earlier this month, the AAP released its final list of candidates, becoming the first major party to declare all 70 candidates.

Responding to a question about the BJP not declaring a chief ministerial face in Delhi, Tiwari said, “In the BJP, commitment matters and any worker can become the CM face. Our focus is to bring Delhi under the BJP’s governance and align it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s double-engine model.”

On the AAP recently announcing various schemes to woo voters, he said BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra already provide similar benefits to people, especially women.

The Delhi elections are slated for February next year. (PTI)

9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two terror suspects arrested in Kokrajhar dist

The Hills Times -
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January