32.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
type here...

Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrated at United Nations Headquarters

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI: The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a global champion of social justice, was commemorated with reverence and pride at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

- Advertisement -

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and marked a significant global acknowledgment of Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy.

Related Posts:

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the worldwide relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s life and teachings. “We are celebrating not just in India, but across many countries around the world,” Athawale said, highlighting Ambedkar’s influence beyond national borders.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. He spoke of Ambedkar’s pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and his lasting contributions to building a constitutional democracy rooted in justice, liberty, and equality.

In a remarkable gesture of international recognition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed April 14, 2025, as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day. “Generations of people have crossed oceans to seek new possibilities in New York, and their contributions have enriched our city’s cultural fabric,” Mayor Adams noted. He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the values of justice and equality championed by Dr. Ambedkar.

- Advertisement -

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India, was a renowned jurist, economist, and social reformer. With academic accolades including a PhD from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics, he was a fierce advocate against social discrimination. His relentless pursuit of justice and equality paved the way for transformative change in India and continues to inspire movements for human rights across the globe.

View all stories
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Welcomes New Year with Joyous Rongali Bihu Celebrations

The Hills Times -
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam