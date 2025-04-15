Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrated at United Nations Headquarters

HT Digital

GUWAHATI: The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a global champion of social justice, was commemorated with reverence and pride at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and marked a significant global acknowledgment of Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the worldwide relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s life and teachings. “We are celebrating not just in India, but across many countries around the world,” Athawale said, highlighting Ambedkar’s influence beyond national borders.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. He spoke of Ambedkar’s pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and his lasting contributions to building a constitutional democracy rooted in justice, liberty, and equality.

In a remarkable gesture of international recognition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed April 14, 2025, as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day. “Generations of people have crossed oceans to seek new possibilities in New York, and their contributions have enriched our city’s cultural fabric,” Mayor Adams noted. He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the values of justice and equality championed by Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India, was a renowned jurist, economist, and social reformer. With academic accolades including a PhD from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics, he was a fierce advocate against social discrimination. His relentless pursuit of justice and equality paved the way for transformative change in India and continues to inspire movements for human rights across the globe.