Golden Pagoda Glows as International Maha Sangken Festival Begins

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 15: The much-anticipated International Maha Sangken Festival commenced spectacularly on Monday at the serene and sacred Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

This vibrant three-day event, deeply rooted in Buddhist spirituality and Tai-Khamti culture, drew thousands of visitors, including devotees, tourists, dignitaries, and international guests.

The festival opened with a series of spiritual rituals and colorful cultural programs, headlined by the deeply symbolic “Descent of Lord Buddha to Earth at dawn.” This sacred ceremony was simultaneously conducted at both the Golden Pagoda and Parayatti Sasana Vihara by Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, setting a reverent tone for the celebrations.

A peaceful procession from the Entry Gate to the Festival Stage followed, creating a harmonious and festive atmosphere. Deputy CM Mein extended heartfelt Sangken greetings to all, stating, “During Sangken, we believe Lord Buddha descends to Earth. To mark this divine occasion, we bring the idol from the Vihara and bathe it with clean water, symbolizing our devotion.”

One of the key highlights of the day was the ceremonial washing of monks’ feet—an age-old practice representing humility and reverence. Families also took part in washing the feet of their elders, a gesture of love, respect, and gratitude, as part of the traditional evening customs.

Mein reflected on the festival’s deeper meaning: “Sangken is not just a religious event—it is a celebration of spring, of new beginnings. The act of pouring water signifies cleansing of the soul, ushering in health, happiness, and prosperity.”

Cultural performances from Thai troupes added an international flair to the event, captivating the audience with their grace and artistry. Local Tai-Khamti performers also dazzled attendees with the traditional Sangken cum Maha Sangken dance, beautifully expressing the community’s rich cultural legacy.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the celebration, Mein emphasized its growing potential as a tourism driver. “Maha Sangken is not only a spiritual gathering but also a cultural showcase. With increasing attention from global tourists and tour operators, we are committed to hosting this festival annually at the Golden Pagoda to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh,” he announced.

A host of notable dignitaries were present at the event, including Minister for PRI and RD Ojing Tasing, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Oken Tayeng, Puinnyo Apum, Oni Panyang, and Tapi Darang, along with Deputy Commissioners from Namsai and Tezu, esteemed Bhantes, and enthusiastic citizens.

Adding to the international appeal of the festival, Italy’s Ambassador to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, joined the celebrations along with his daughter Sofia Bartoli and delegation member Kapil Kumria, underlining the global resonance and growing prominence of Maha Sangken.