Sunday, June 8, 2025
CBI arrests former PNB senior manager, proprietor of pvt firm

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former senior manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Dimapur branch, from Guwahati and the proprietor of a Dimapur-based private firm from Dimapur for their alleged involvement in a bribery case.

The former PNB senior manager has been identified as Seiminthang Singson and the proprietor of M/s Century Enterprises, Dhobinala, Dimapur, as Sanjit Chandra Dey.

On June 4, the CBI registered a case against the two on the allegations that Singson took undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh in his bank account from Dey’s bank account for allowing extension of cash credit limit of Rs 20 lakh to the latter, even though his firm was not in right financial health.

Searches were conducted in official and residential premises of both the accused at five locations in Dimapur and two locations in Guwahati on Friday and Saturday, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, a CBI release said on Saturday.

It said Singson took undue advantage of a total of Rs 1.69 lakh from Dey, as per searches and seizure so far.

Besides, an invoice of a total of Rs 2,06,200, relating to the purchase of electric/electronics items, were also seized from the office premises of Dey. These items were purchased by Dey in the name of Singson, the release said

Some of the items found at the residential premises of Singson in Dimapur and Guwahati have been seized for investigation, the CBI said.

