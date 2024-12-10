Human Rights Day: Over 23 lakh cases registered by NHRC since its inception

NEW DELHI, Dec 9: More than 23 lakh cases have been registered by the NHRC since its inception in 1993 and total relief amount worth Rs 256.57 crore has been recommended to victims of human rights violations during the period, the rights panel said on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at an event here on Tuesday to mark the Human Rights Day, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

The UDHR serves as a global benchmark for the protection and promotion of human rights.

The NHRC said it views Human Rights Day as an opportunity for various stakeholders worldwide to reflect on their actions and responsibilities, ensuring that they do not contribute to the violation of human rights.

“The UDHR embodies the principle that all human beings are born free and equal, with the right to life, liberty and security, and equality before the law, and freedom of thought, conscience, religion, opinion, and expression,” the statement said.

This principle is also reflected in India’s Constitution and the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, which provided the legal framework for the establishment of the NHRC on October 12, 1993.

“During more than three decades, it registered a total of 23,14,794 and disposed of 23,07,587 cases, including 2,880 cases based on suo motu cognisance, and recommended about Rs 256.57 lakh as monetary relief to the victims of human rights violations,” the rights panel said.

During the last one year, from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, the NHRC registered 65,973 cases and disposed of 66,378 cases, including those carried forward from previous years, the statement said.

“It took suo motu cognisance in 109 cases and recommended Rs 17,24,40,000 in monetary relief to victims of human rights violations during this period of the last year,” it added.

The Commission also held a camp in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

To mark Human Rights Day, the NHRC is organising a programme at the Vigyan Bhavan here. NHRC’s acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Secretary General Bharat Lal, along with senior officers, members of statutory commissions and SHRCs, diplomats, civil society, and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

The event will be followed by a national conference on ‘Mental well-being: Navigating stress from classroom to workplace’.

The three sessions include ‘Stress among Children and Adolescents’, ‘Mental health challenges in institutions of higher learning’, and ‘Stress and burnout at workplaces’. The conference aims to explore the psychological impacts of stress at various stages of life — from education to employment and propose recommendations to promote mental well-being across different sectors, the NHRC said.

The theme for this year’s Human Rights Day — ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now’ — emphasises that human rights are not just aspirational but also a practical tool for empowering individuals and communities to create a better future. Embracing the transformative potential of human rights can help build a more peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world. Now is the time to renew global action for a future rooted in human dignity, it added.

“The Commission has consistently worked to ensure the protection of both civil and political rights, as well as economic, social, and cultural rights. It has made significant contributions to mainstreaming a human rights-centred approach in government policies and programmes, and in raising awareness among public authorities and civil society through various initiatives,” the statement said.

It continues to foster human rights discussions at national and international fora and engages in dialogue with civil society, NGOs, human rights defenders, experts, statutory commission members, state human rights commissions, and government officials.

The NHRC, India has conducted numerous spot investigations, open hearings, and camp sittings since its inception, the statement said. (PTI)