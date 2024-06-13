In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandhi

MALAPPURAM (KERALA), June 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

Gandhi said that whatever decision he will take, both constituencies will be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, “I look forward to seeing you soon.”

“I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision,” the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting here.

It is his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

Gandhi, while speaking at the event, took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying that he does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does.

The Congress leader said that during the election campaign, Modi had claimed he was not biological and was put on earth by God who takes all the decisions for him.

Mocking at Modi, Gandhi said, “He (Modi) has a strange God. He makes him (Modi) take all the decisions in favour of Adani and Ambani. Unfortunately, unlike him, I am not guided by God. I am a human being.”

He alleged that God directs the PM to hand over the country’s major airports and power plants to Adani and then “to do the Agniveer” to help the industrialist in the defence sector.

I, unfortunately, do not have this luxury as I am a human being and God does not order me. For me, it is much simpler. My God are the poor people of India. My gods are the people of Wayanad.

“So, for me, it is easy. I just talk to the people, and they tell me what I should do,” he said.

During his speech, he also said that the fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was for protecting the Constitution of India and in that fight, hatred has been defeated by love and affection, and arrogance by humility.

Pointing out that on one side there are millions of Indians who want to preserve their different traditions, languages, cultures and histories, Gandhi said that they will define their future.

On the other side are the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said they will decide what languages should be spoken and what traditions should be followed, he claimed.

The Lok Sabha MP said that there was “fundamental misunderstanding” on the part of the PM and Shah.

“They (PM and Shah) thought that just because they have political power, they have ED, CBI and the Income Tax department, they can dictate to people what is going to happen.

“The people of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and all other states showed the PM that you cannot dictate to us what we want. The people of India told them that the Constitution is our voice. Do not touch the Constitution.”

He further said that the truth was that the PM barely escaped defeat in Varanasi and the BJP was defeated in Ayodhya.

“So, even the people of Ayodhya sent a message to the BJP that we do not appreciate hatred and violence. The single biggest message that the people of India gave was that we have multiple traditions, states, religions and histories and every single one of them was going to be respected,” Gandhi said.

Therefore, PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message, the Congress leader said.

He termed the government formed at the Centre as a “crippled one” and said the opposition has dealt a fatal blow to the BJP.

“From our perspective, our role of opposition will continue. We proposed an alternative vision for people of India – a pro poor compassionate vision – and we will fight for that. We are committed to making India a fairer society, a more productive society,” he said. (PTI)