16.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 9, 2025
type here...

India, Mauritius to sign several pacts during PM Modi’s visit

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 8: India and Mauritius will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and to tackle cross-border financial crimes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the country from Tuesday.

Modi is travelling to Mauritius primarily to grace the island nation’s national-day celebrations as the chief guest on March 12.

- Advertisement -

At a media briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday that the two sides will sign several agreements in the fields of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises.

Related Posts:

The visit will enable both sides to take stock of the bilateral ties and provide orientation to engagement in the coming months and years, he said.

Describing Mauritius as a close maritime neighbour, Misri said India has been privileged to be a preferred development partner for the island nation.

In the last 10 years, the relationship has deepened significantly, he said.

- Advertisement -

A contingent of Indian defence forces will participate in the national-day celebrations of Mauritius, along with a ship from the Indian Navy.

India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean.

A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation’s population of 1.2 million (12 lakh).

Since 2005, India has been among the largest trading partners of Mauritius.

- Advertisement -

For the financial year 2022-2023, Indian exports to Mauritius were USD 462 million, while Mauritian exports to India were USD 91.5 million.

The total trade volume was USD 554 million.

Trade has grown by 132 per cent in the last 17 years, from USD 206 million in 2005-06 to USD 554 million in 2022-23, according to official data. (PTI)

8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

60% of gynaecology appointments sought by women aged 25-34 yrs: Survey

The Hills Times -
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March