Deportation not new, engaging with US govt to ensure deportees not mistreated: EAM S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: The process of deportation is not new and been ongoing for several years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and added that the government is engaging with the US to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated.

Jaishankar’s statement in the Rajya Sabha came as opposition parties stepped up their criticism over the treatment meted out to 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar on Wednesday in a US military plane – many deportees saying they were shackled.

He stressed that the focus should be on the strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travellers.

According to the minister, it is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality, he said.

“This is not a policy applicable to any specific country nor indeed one only practiced by India,” he said in the Upper House. Jaishankar said the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints as per the US’ policy since 2012. However, the SOPs do not include restraining women and children, he said.

“Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft,” he said.

“There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5, 2025.”

On the issue of several deportees having properties in the US, the minister said authorities here are working with those deported and getting details to work out a solution.

“The process of deportation is not a new one, I repeat not a new one, and has been ongoing for several years,” the minister said. “We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight,” Jaishankar said.

He also gave details on the number of Indians deported from the US since 2009 when the figure was 734. In 2019, the number peaked at 2,042. In 2024, there were 1,368 deportees and in 2025, there have been 104 deportees.

“Deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE that is effective from 2012, provides for the use of restraints,” he said. The minister said people-to-people exchanges constitute the bedrock of India’s deepening ties with the United States.

“Indeed, more than any other relationship, mobility and migration has had a key role to play in enhancing its quality,” he said.

In fact, illegal mobility and migration has many other associated activities also of an illegal nature. “They are trapped into both moving and working under inhumane conditions. Members are aware that unfortunately there have even been fatalities in the course of such illegal migration. Those who have returned have also testified to their harrowing experiences.”

Several of the deportees who landed on Thursday — part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants — claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after touching down in Amritsar.

Later, responding to clarifications by opposition members on the issue, the minister said India had given the aircraft clearance after verifying the people.

“Let us not make out as if this is a new issue, this is something that has been happening earlier as well,” he asserted.

On whether deportees had consular access, Jaishankar said, “In many cases they did not request it so we were not aware. In every case we have obtained passport details, we have ensured they are Indians, and we have had contacts to ensure that that is the case.”

Jaishankar said authorities have been given instructions to sit with every of the returnees, find out how they went to the US, who was the agent and how did this illegal industry happen so precautions were taken.

“I do not want house or public to have any misunderstanding how they were received,” he said.

“It is up to authority of immigration, custom authority to charter an aircraft, the procedure, whether it was military or chartered aircraft, was exactly the same,” he said, amid an uproar by opposition members.

The minister said advance notice was given, consular access done and procedure checked.

The minister also said that they have no data on illegal immigrants and the student visa issue does not apply in this case. (PTI)