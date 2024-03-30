Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel and 23 Pakistani crew in anti-piracy operation

NEW DELHI, March 30: The Indian Navy sprang into action in response to a distress call from an Iranian fishing vessel, ‘Al-Kambar 786,’ and rescued an Iranian fishing vessel and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals in an over 12-hour-long anti-piracy operation.

According to a statement from the Indian Navy, the alert about the potential piracy incident was received late in the evening on March 28. Two Indian Naval ships, already on a mission in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, were immediately rerouted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

“Based on inputs on a potential piracy incident onboard an Iranian Fishing Vessel ‘Al-Kambar 786’ late evening on March 28, two Indian Naval ships – mission deployed in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations – were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel,” the Navy said in a statement.

Employing a series of intense tactical measures in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Indian Navy forced the pirates to surrender, ensuring the safety of all crew members aboard the hijacked vessel.

“After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” it added.

Following the successful rescue, Indian naval teams conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel to ensure its seaworthiness and to eliminate any lingering security threats. Once cleared, the vessel was escorted to safety to facilitate the resumption of normal fishing activities.

On March 29, the INS Sumedha, responding to a distress call, intercepted the fishing vessel Al-Kambar in the early hours of the morning. The guided missile frigate INS Trishul joined the operation to provide assistance.

The incident occurred approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra, an island belonging to Yemen in the Indian Ocean. It was reported that nine armed pirates had boarded the vessel before the timely intervention of the Indian Navy.