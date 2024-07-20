28 C
Internal matter: India on deadly clashes in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, July 19: India on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an “internal” matter of Dhaka but at the same time said it was closely monitoring the situation in the context of 15,000 Indians residing in that country.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system. Around 30 people have died in the clashes that began weeks ago.

The 15,000 Indians including 8,500 students are safe, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

“As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country,” he said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is himself following the matter closely in the context of safety of the Indians, Jaiswal added.

The situation in Bangladesh deteriorated this week prompting authorities to stop bus and train services and shutting down schools and universities across the country.

“We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students, resident in Bangladesh for their safety and assistance if required,” Jaiswal said.

The Indian high commission has already activated helpline numbers that are operating 24×7, he said.

“Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments,” he said.

“We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

Total Indian nationals in Bangladesh are estimated to be around 15,000 which included around 8,500 students, he said.

“We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals,” the spokesperson said.

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of a quota system for jobs describing it as “discriminatory”. (PTI)

