Yash Raj Films announces Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’, film to release in 2026

Mumbai, Dec 13: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is officially returning as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third chapter of “Mardaani” franchise, Yash Raj Film announced on Friday.

The banner announced “Mardaani 3” on social media, revealing that the threequel will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for assisting on YRF movies like “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Gunday”, “Sultan”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Tiger 3”. The film will be produced by YRF boss Aditya Chopra and release in theatres in 2026.

“The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026. #AbhirajMinawala #AdityaChopra,” YRF posted on X.

In a statement, the actor said the film will commence shooting in April 2025.

“It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe,” Mukerji said.

The actor further said the threequel will be “dark, deadly and brutal”.

“’Mardaani’ is an extremely loved franchise and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectation that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given,” Mukerji added.

The first “Mardaani” film, which came out in August 2014, was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and became a commercial and critical hit.

Its success spawned a 2019 sequel, titled “Mardaani 2”, which was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

Aayush Gupta of “The Railway Men” fame has written the script of “Mardaani 3”. (PTI)

