All We Imagine As Light’ nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at Critics Choice Awards

New Delhi, Dec 13: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light” has bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The nominations for the awards ceremony, to be held on January 12, 2025, were announced on Thursday evening by the Critics Choice Association (CCA).

In the best foreign language film category, “All We Imagine As Light” is pitted against France’s “Emilia Pérez”, Latvia’s “Flow”, Ireland’s “Kneecap”, Brazil’s “I’m Still Here” and Germany’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, which is directed by dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.

The nod at the Critics Choice Awards for “All We Imagine As Light” comes days after the film picked up two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction – Motion Picture at the upcoming awards.

“To be named as a nominee amongst incredible filmmakers at the Critics Choice Awards is a deep honour,” Kapadia said in a statement.

“Along with that, our film returning to several theaters this week across India – in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar – is an incredible feeling. We are thrilled about the journey our film is on, and the support and love it’s receiving is something we are grateful for,” the filmmaker added.

“All We Imagine As Light”, an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

It follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Just recently, the movie was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

“All We Imagine As Light” claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine’s annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

The film is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media released the film across India in November.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. The awards gala will livestream on Lionsgate Play in India. (PTI)