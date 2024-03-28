23 C
Jailed UP Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

Lucknow, March 28: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was serving a jail term, passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday night.

Following a rapid deterioration in his health, he was immediately taken to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda for treatment, where he breathed his last. Initially, doctors were summoned inside the jail premises for his treatment.

However, upon suspecting a condition similar to a heart attack, he was quickly shifted to the hospital. Medical officials reported that Ansari’s health took a turn for the worse post breaking his fast in the evening. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state after experiencing bouts of vomiting.

