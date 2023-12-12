Karnataka: Hoax bomb threat to Raj Bhavan resolved after intense police operation

BENGALURU, Dec 12: An unidentified caller on Monday night instigated panic by making a bomb threat to Raj Bhavan, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

Fortunately, after a meticulous inspection, the threat was declared a hoax, providing relief to the concerned authorities.

According to media reports, the ominous call was received between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm and was directed to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur.

The reports further claimed that the caller explicitly warned of explosives planted within the premises of Raj Bhavan, a significant government establishment. The NIA’s control room promptly relayed the information to the city police, triggering a swift and coordinated response.

In response to the threat, bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams were swiftly deployed to Raj Bhavan. These teams conducted a thorough search and examination of the entire premises. Fortunately, their efforts revealed no signs of explosives, and the threat was ultimately deemed unsubstantiated.

It is worth mentioning that this incident follows a recent series of bomb threats in Bengaluru, where 70 schools across the city and rural limits received similar threats via email. After thorough investigations, those threats were also determined to be hoaxes, alleviating concerns about the safety of educational institutions.