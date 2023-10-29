Man surrenders before police in connection with the serial blast at Kerala Convention Centre

HT Digital,

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29: A man named Dominic Martin surrendered to the Kerala Police on Sunday, hours after serial blasts occurred at a prayer meeting.

He claimed to be part of the same group that organised the meeting. Kerala ADGP MR Ajith Kumar stated that Martin surrendered at Kodakra Police Station, Thrissur Rural, and his claims are being verified.

The blasts occurred in the central part of the hall and resulted in around 45 injuries, one death, and five critical conditions. The deceased is believed to be a woman who succumbed to burn injuries.

Other attendees also sustained burn injuries. All relevant agencies, including central ones, are investigating the incident. Earlier in the day, at least two blasts occurred during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, attended by nearly 2,000 people.