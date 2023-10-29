22 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 30, 2023
type here...

Man surrenders before police in connection with the serial blast at Kerala Convention Centre

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29: A man named Dominic Martin surrendered to the Kerala Police on Sunday, hours after serial blasts occurred at a prayer meeting.

- Advertisement -

He claimed to be part of the same group that organised the meeting. Kerala ADGP MR Ajith Kumar stated that Martin surrendered at Kodakra Police Station, Thrissur Rural, and his claims are being verified.

The blasts occurred in the central part of the hall and resulted in around 45 injuries, one death, and five critical conditions. The deceased is believed to be a woman who succumbed to burn injuries.

Other attendees also sustained burn injuries. All relevant agencies, including central ones, are investigating the incident. Earlier in the day, at least two blasts occurred during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, attended by nearly 2,000 people.

Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi promises hike in health benefits for the poor, incentives...

The Hills Times - 0
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks 10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India 10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’ Top 10 Engineering College In Assam 12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India