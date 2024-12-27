13 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
type here...

Two NSCN(IM) cadres nabbed in joint operation in Arunachal Pradesh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH, Dec 26: In a joint operation, two  NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended from Rima area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday.

The cadres have been identified as SS Lt. Roney Rai alias Tutu (31), resident of Jairampur, Changlang and  SS Sgt Major Anong Singpho (30 ), resident of Pengri, Tinsukia.

- Advertisement -

One .32 pistol with six rounds  and one Nagamese sickle(Dah), one wallet, PAN card, tecno mobile and SIM card seized from their possession.

Related Posts:

Following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of NSCN (IM) cadres involved in extortion activities targeting local businessmen and shopkeepers, a joint operation was launched nabbing two NSCN(IM) cadres.

The joint operation was launched by 11 PARA (SF), 10 Assam Rifles and Changlang police after getting specefic information regarding the presence of the NSCN(IM) cadres.

Sources said NSCN has been carrying extortion activities in the Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

“Most of the businessmen in the TLC region of Arunachal Pradesh have to pay taxes to the insurgent groups in fear of their lives they have to pay the money to the groups,” said a source.

8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals