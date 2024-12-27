Two NSCN(IM) cadres nabbed in joint operation in Arunachal Pradesh

DIBRUGARH, Dec 26: In a joint operation, two NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended from Rima area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday.

The cadres have been identified as SS Lt. Roney Rai alias Tutu (31), resident of Jairampur, Changlang and SS Sgt Major Anong Singpho (30 ), resident of Pengri, Tinsukia.

One .32 pistol with six rounds and one Nagamese sickle(Dah), one wallet, PAN card, tecno mobile and SIM card seized from their possession.

Following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of NSCN (IM) cadres involved in extortion activities targeting local businessmen and shopkeepers, a joint operation was launched nabbing two NSCN(IM) cadres.

The joint operation was launched by 11 PARA (SF), 10 Assam Rifles and Changlang police after getting specefic information regarding the presence of the NSCN(IM) cadres.

Sources said NSCN has been carrying extortion activities in the Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Most of the businessmen in the TLC region of Arunachal Pradesh have to pay taxes to the insurgent groups in fear of their lives they have to pay the money to the groups,” said a source.