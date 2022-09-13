24.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
type here...

MHA recommends CBI probe in Sonali Phogat’s death

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: The Union Home Ministry on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said.

Phogat, 43, was found dead in Goa on August 22-23 night.

- Advertisement -

The MHA’s move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said.

The CBI functions under the administrative control of the DoPT.

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police has done a “tremendously good investigation” in the case and have also got some clues.

“But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat’s daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two aides of Phogat, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides under the charge of murder. (PTI)

Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable
The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable
Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh
Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SITA vice-chairman reviews ongoing projects

The Hills Times - 0
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II