Manipur Governor order scrapping assembly session ‘illegal, unconstitutional’: Congress

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 11: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Tuesday said that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s order scrapping the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Assembly was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

After the resignation of N Biren Singh from the post of chief minister on February 9, the governor issued an order, declaring his previous directive to summon the assembly session as “null and void”.

“The order issued by Hon’ble Governor of Manipur dated 9th February 2025, thereby declaring the order dated 24th January 2025 as ‘null and void’ is illegal and unconstitutional,” Meghachandra said in a post on X.

“There is no move to summon assembly session even if today is the last day for a constitutionally mandated sitting of Manipur Legislative Assembly,” he added.

“Constitutional crisis will be faced after a few hours in Manipur. Hope PM Modi ji wants to impose Manipur under suspended animation or President’s Rule. We will stand against the move of suspended animation or PR,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India, Manipur State Council, on Tuesday said the state would face a more challenging situation if N Biren Singh is reinstated as the chief minister and demanded fresh assembly elections to establish a new administrative system.

Party secretary L Thoirel told reporters, “Democracy in Manipur has lost its meaning now. A fresh mandate of people is urgently required so as to establish a new administrative system which honours democratic institutions. Reinstating Biren Singh would lead the state to a more challenging situation.” (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
The Hills Times -
