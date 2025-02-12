19 C
Manipur journalist ‘abducted’, released after tendering apology to armed group

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 11: A senior journalist of Manipur was allegedly abducted from his home by a group of armed men on early Tuesday and was released after he apologised to a proscribed outfit for calling it a “surrendered group”.

The family of journalist Yambem Laba said that on Monday, he had made certain comments in a media discussion on a local television channel on the situation in the state in the aftermath of Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation.

At around 3 am on Tuesday, a group of armed men came to Laba’s residence at Uripok in Imphal West district and forced the around 70-year-old scribe to go with them, officials said.

Laba, who is associated with The Statesman newspaper, later held a press conference from an unknown place with some select journalists.

Addressing them, Laba said, “Recently, I had called UNLF which had entered into a ceasefire with the Centre as a surrendered group. That is a mistake on my part and I withdraw that statement. I had also alleged that some armed men who (earlier) came to my residence as members of the UNLF (Pambei) group. They never said they were so. For this allegation also, I tender my apology and admit my mistake.”

Led by Kh Pambei, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) is an armed group in the Imphal Valley, which entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government on November 29, 2023, and agreed to renounce violence.

Hours after the press conference, Laba reached home after visiting a police station in the Manipur capital Imphal, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Laba’s elder brother Yambem Angamba told reporters: “Yesterday, during a media discussion, Laba spoke about the present political crisis after CM Biren Singh’s resignation. He also talked about the contenders for the CM post. Police visited his house on Tuesday morning after the family lodged an FIR (after the abduction).”

Amidst growing discontent within the state BJP and calls for a change in leadership, N Biren Singh tendered his resignation as Manipur chief minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.

The governor accepted his resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested him to continue in office until alternative arrangements were made.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 and over 250 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife since then. (PTI)

