Model-Actor Poonam Pandey Succumbs to Cervical Cancer at 32, Mourned by Fans and Industry

MUMBAI, Feb 2: Poonam Pandey, the renowned model, actress, and reality star, has passed away at the age of 32 after a courageous battle with cervical cancer, according to her manager Nikita Sharma.

The news has left the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.

“Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning,” said Nikita Sharma in a statement to NDTV.

Ms. Sharma emphasized Poonam’s unwavering spirit during her health struggles and called attention to the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer. She praised Poonam for her brave fight against the illness.

In an official statement posted on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram page, her team expressed deep sorrow and requested privacy during this difficult time.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the statement read.

Poonam Pandey gained immense popularity with over a billion followers on Instagram. She first rose to fame during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised to strip if India won the final. Despite the controversial nature of her statements, she amassed a large following on social media over the years.

In 2022, Poonam Pandey participated in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ led by Kangana Ranaut, drawing wide attention. Apart from her reality show stints, she also ventured into acting, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

The news of Poonam Pandey’s untimely demise has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans, fellow celebrities, and colleagues, highlighting the impact she had on the entertainment world. The industry is left in shock as it mourns the loss of a vibrant and daring personality.