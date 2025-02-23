18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 23, 2025
type here...

Muslim man, pregnant Hindu companion assaulted on court premises in MP’s Rewa

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Rewa, Feb 22: A Muslim man and his 21-year-old pregnant Hindu companion who had gone to a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district to get their marriage registered were assaulted allegedly by a group of lawyers, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, a police official said on Saturday.

Videos of Friday’s incident, in which a police official can be seen taking the couple to safety, went viral on social media.

- Advertisement -

The woman said she had got married to Rajib Khan as per Islamic rituals on June 28, 2023 and was three months pregnant.

Related Posts:

“On Friday, a mob pushed me to the ground twice on the court premises. The town police inspector saved our life by taking us to safety in his four-wheeler. I don’t know why these people are attacking us when my parents have no objection to our marriage,” she said.

The woman said she came in contact with Khan in 2021 after he mistakenly dialled her number and the two started communicating.

“We are from different villages under the jurisdiction of the same police station,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Khan said he and the woman had come to the court complex as their lawyer wanted them to sign some papers to get their marriage registered.

“I was beaten up by a group of lawyers inside my lawyer’s chamber. I sustained wounds and have taken a painkiller. The group abused us and cursed my wife, saying she should die. Advocate Sharda Singh, a lady lawyer and some friends saved us,” Khan said.

The couple was taken to the police station after these lawyers alerted local officials about the incident and sought safety for Khan and his companion.

Acting Inspector General of Rewa Zone Saket Pandey told PTI a case was registered against unidentified persons on Khan’s complaint.

- Advertisement -

Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Sahu said the accused have been booked for assault, abuse and issuing threats.

The complaint was registered after police received injured Khan’s medico-legal certificate from hospital, Sahu added. (PTI)

8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shivraj slams Air India over ‘broken’ seat; carrier orders probe

The Hills Times -
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh