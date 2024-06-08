Narendra Modi’s Oath Ceremony Amid ‘Neighbourhood First’ Focus

HT Digital

June 8, Saturday: As Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi gears up for his oath ceremony in the national capital, anticipation builds over the attendance of several foreign dignitaries, particularly heads of neighbouring countries. Scheduled for Sunday, the event is poised to underscore India’s steadfast commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, aimed at strengthening ties with neighbouring nations.

Among the notable guests expected to grace the occasion is Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, whose potential presence carries significant implications amid recent strains in bilateral relations with India. Muizzu’s apparent tilt towards China since assuming office in November 2023 has tested the traditional partnership between the Maldives and India, marked by calls for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel and a contentious stance on India’s presence in the region.

Despite the diplomatic challenges, Muizzu’s attendance at Modi’s oath ceremony could signal a potential thaw in relations, reminiscent of his predecessor Abdullah Yameen’s participation in Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2014. The inclusion of Muizzu in the guest list reflects India’s diplomatic outreach efforts to engage with its neighbours and foster regional cooperation.

In addition to Muizzu, leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles have been invited to witness Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, reaffirming India’s commitment to enhancing ties with its immediate neighbours. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda have already confirmed their attendance, with preparations underway for their arrival in New Delhi.

The diplomatic exchanges between Modi and Dahal, who confirmed his participation via a phone conversation with the Indian Prime Minister, underscore the collaborative efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote regional stability. Prime Minister Hasina’s imminent departure from Dhaka further underscores the significance of India’s outreach to its neighbours, highlighting the importance of fostering mutual trust and cooperation in the region.

As India extends its hand of friendship to its neighbours, the presence of leaders from the Maldives, especially Muizzu, holds the promise of renewed dialogue and cooperation, offering a glimpse of hope amidst diplomatic challenges. Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, Modi’s oath ceremony serves as a platform for fostering unity, solidarity, and shared prosperity among nations in the South Asian region.