One farmer dying every hour in BJP rule: Congress

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: The Congress on Tuesday held the policies of the ruling BJP dispensation responsible for farmer suicides in the country and claimed that one farmer ended his life every hour.

Pune-based farmer Dashrath Lakshman Kedari, who allegedly killed himself on September 17, in his suicide note said he did not have any money to pay back his loans and held the BJP government’s policies responsible for his death, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

“Kedari also said he was ending his life due to helplessness. He sought a reasonable MSP (Minimum Support Price) for farm produce as a farmers’ right and blamed the policies of the incumbent government for his decision to end life,” Shrinate said at a press conference.

The farmer had also written that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned only with himself, she added.

The Congress leader said as many as 10,881 people involved in agriculture ended their lives in 2021, which was 6.6 per cent of 1,64,033 suicides last year.

“This means, every day 30 farmers are dying by suicide and every hour more than one farmer is dying,” she said.

Citing the National Crimes Record Bureau data, she said more than 53,881 farmers killed themselves between 2014 and 2021, which translates to 21 deaths daily.

Shrinate said it was ironic that 2022, the year by which the government had promised to double farmer income, was actually witnessing “barely Rs 27 average income” for them.

“Who is responsible for the dire straits of Indian farmers? The policies of this government,” she said.

She also recalled the death of over 700 farmers during the year-long farmers agitation against the three agricultural reforms laws to allege the “government’s apathy towards farmers and the farm sector”.

Further, she said the government’s remarks before the Supreme Court that payment of MSP over and above 50 per cent of the cost to farmers would distort the market, and that the Centre’s decision not to procure the produce if state governments bought them above the MSP clearly went against the farmers.

The Congress leader said the government had “looted the farmers” by increasing diesel prices, imposing a range of GST on farm products — five per cent on fertiliser; 18 per cent on insecticides, 12 per cent on farm equipment, and 18 per cent on tractors, “pushing the production cost to Rs 25,000 per hectare.”

Quoting data from the National Sample Service Organisation, Shrinate said the average daily earnings of farmers now stood at Rs 12 as against the average loan of Rs 74,000. (PTI)