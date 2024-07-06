28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

PIL in HC says hooch tragedy victims not freedom fighters, argues against Rs 10 lakh compensation

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, July 5: A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Madras High Court to strike down the Tamil Nadu government order providing Rs 10 lakh compensation to all the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

When the PIL filed by Mohamed Ghouse came up for hearing on Friday, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shafiq orally said the compensation amount was on the higher side and posted after two weeks, further hearing of the case.

- Advertisement -

The victims were not freedom fighters or social activists who have lost their lives for the cause of the general public or for the sake of the society and had committed an illegal act by consuming spurious liquor, he submitted.

According to Ghouse, consuming illicit liquor was an illegal act. The state need not have pity on those who consumed illicit liquor and thereby committed an illegal act and consequently succumbed to such an ac

He said solatium should be given only to the victims of accidents and not to those who have committed an illegal act for their own pleasure.

The order of compensation to all the hooch tragedy victims was unreasonable and arbitrary and the consumers of illicit liquor must be denied the compensation and they must not be treated as victims, he added.

- Advertisement -

The petitioner said it was not clear and justified on what basis the state government was granting a lesser solatium to victims of fire or any other accidents and at the same time granting a huge amount

to hooch tragedy victim. (PTI)

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against US dollar

The Hills Times -
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam