PM Modi to distribute PMAY-G funds to 1 lakh beneficiaries

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY – G) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) on Monday at 12 noon through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries on this occasion. Launched on 15th November 2023, PM-JANMAN aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore.

The scheme focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries, providing PVTG households and habitations with basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

This initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s Antyodaya vision to empower the last person at the last mile.