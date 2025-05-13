PM Modi Warns Pakistan: Terror and Talks Can’t Go Hand in Hand

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 13: During a nationally televised address at 8 PM yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke firmly amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. His speech followed closely on the heels of high-level military discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, which focused on the recent ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Notably, while Pakistan raised the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, it was not taken up during the talks.

In a strongly worded message, PM Modi left no ambiguity regarding India’s stance on terrorism. “If Pakistan has to live, it has to remove its terror network. We will not distinguish between terrorists and those who fund them.

Terror and talks can’t go hand in hand,” he declared. The Prime Minister made it clear that India will not tolerate any threats to its sovereignty and will respond with full force if provoked.

He also underscored India’s enhanced military preparedness and evolving defense posture. Highlighting the shift in strategy, he said, “Operation Sindoor is now India’s policy. We have demonstrated our superiority in new-age warfare.

India is embracing a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.” His comments indicated a move toward a more assertive and technology-driven security doctrine.

Supporting the Prime Minister’s position, Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed that Indian air defense systems successfully intercepted recent Pakistani aggression.

All military bases remain fully operational, and the 32 airports that were temporarily shut as a precaution have now reopened, with normal flight operations resumed.

The Indian government has further warned that any future terrorist activity from Pakistani territory will be viewed as an act of war. With heightened vigilance and a firm military stance, PM Modi’s address marks a critical moment in India’s evolving counter-terrorism strategy and reinforces its readiness to defend against cross-border threats.