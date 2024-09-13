29 C
Friday, September 13, 2024
RSS condoles Yechury’s demise

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and said he was a committed and sensitive political leader.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

“Very sad to know about the demise of Sitaram Yechury, leader of CPM. We express deep condolences to his party people and family,” RSS’ Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said in a message.

“He was a committed and sensitive political leader. Pray for peace to the departed soul,” the RSS functionary wrote on X. (PTI)

