Health professionals deeply concerned over increasing violence, intimidation

IMPHAL, Dec 30: The Association of Healthcare Providers India, Manipur chapter, has said it is deeply concerned about the rising incidents of violence and intimidation directed at doctors, healthcare facilities, and their families.

“These acts are not only alarming but also demoralizing, potentially undermining the dedication and motivation of doctors who are committed to patient care and societal well-being,” the association stated in a press release on Monday.

A recent incident on the morning of December 27, 2024, involving the planting of a hand grenade at the residence of Dr GS Moirangthem, director-CEO of KARKINOS Manipur Cancer Institute & Research Centre, located at Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Nepali Basti, Imphal, is a severe act of intimidation, as per the press release.

It stated that the Association of Healthcare Providers India, Manipur Chapter, strongly condemned such acts of violence and coercion against the medical community and society at large.

“We urgently call for an immediate cessation of all such violent acts. These actions not only harm individuals but also disrupt the healthcare system, which is critical to the well-being of society. We appeal to all parties involved to respect the fundamental rights of healthcare professionals and the invaluable services they provide to the public,” the association urged.

It added, “We implore the community to adopt peaceful dialogue and resolution, and to work together to ensure the safety and security of medical personnel, institutions, and families. Let us collectively reject violence and build a society that values the contributions of its healthcare workers.” (NNN)

