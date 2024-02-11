Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev among Rajya Sabha nominees by Mamata-led TMC

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, introduced four nominees for the imminent Rajya Sabha election. The nominees include veteran journalist Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur.

This marks the beginning of Ghose’s political career, who is renowned for her critique of Modi’s government and policies. The party’s official announcement stated, ‘We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.’

The party extended its wishes to the nominees, hoping they would uphold Trinamool’s legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian. Ghose, having contributed to several prominent publications like The Times of India, Outlook, The Indian Express, and CNN-IBN, has been a significant figure in Indian media.

She has nearly 30 years of experience in journalism. Ghose, an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, and a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University, has worked in print and broadcast media. She is married to Rajdeep Sardesai, a distinguished journalist and author.