18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev among Rajya Sabha nominees by Mamata-led TMC

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, introduced four nominees for the imminent Rajya Sabha election. The nominees include veteran journalist Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque, and Mamata Bala Thakur.

- Advertisement -

This marks the beginning of Ghose’s political career, who is renowned for her critique of Modi’s government and policies. The party’s official announcement stated, ‘We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.’

The party extended its wishes to the nominees, hoping they would uphold Trinamool’s legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian. Ghose, having contributed to several prominent publications like The Times of India, Outlook, The Indian Express, and CNN-IBN, has been a significant figure in Indian media.

She has nearly 30 years of experience in journalism. Ghose, an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, and a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University, has worked in print and broadcast media. She is married to Rajdeep Sardesai, a distinguished journalist and author.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram’s top student body cancels school construction plan after government intervention

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene