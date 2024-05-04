Terrorists attack Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, 5 personnel injured

HT Digital,

Srinagar, May 4: An Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring five force members, according to security officials. The attack took place at Sanai village in Surankote.

Indian Army and police reinforcements were dispatched to ascertain the details and conduct operations against the terrorists involved. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the area.

The IAF’s Garud Special Forces were also deployed at the attack site. The convoy vehicles were secured inside an airbase near Shahsitar, the IAF confirmed. The injured were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.