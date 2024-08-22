24.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Why have institutions like CCI ‘remained passive’ as Adani built monopolies, asks Congress

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Competition Commission of India over its approval of all acquisitions by the Adani Group, asking why such institutions “remained passive” as the conglomerate built “monopolies” in critical infrastructure sectors, raising prices at consumers’ expense.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly raised concerns that the proposed Reliance-Disney merger could stifle competition.

- Advertisement -

“It is a good time to reflect on how the CCI should have also had the courage to address how the non-biological PM’s other favourite business conglomerate is acquiring companies and reducing competition across various industries,” he said in a post on X.

“The CCI is legally required to approve mergers and acquisitions that exceed a certain threshold. Yet, all acquisitions by the Adani Group have been approved, even as the company builds monopolies in sectors like ports, airports, power, and cement — industries at high risk of market failure and anti-competitive practices — often through threats and intimidation that have the backing of the powers-that-be,” he alleged.

In recent years, the CCI has not hesitated to impose penalties on both domestic and global firms for alleged abuse of dominance, Ramesh said.

“Yet, a five-fold increase in User Development Fees (UDF) paid by passengers at Lucknow and Mangalore airports has been allowed by the Union government. These airports were among the six awarded to Adani after rules were altered to favour the company, despite objections from the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, electricity prices in states like Haryana, Jharkhand, and Gujarat have risen sharply thanks to the Adani conglomerate’s policies and actions, Ramesh claimed.

“Why do India’s regulatory institutions, including SEBI, disappear when transactions involve the non-biological Prime Minister’s closest friend? Why have these typically proactive institutions remained passive as this friend has built monopolies in critical infrastructure sectors, raising prices at the expense of consumers?” Ramesh asked.

The Congress has been attacking the government for allegedly creating monopolies in various sectors to benefit the Adani Group.

The opposition party has also stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

- Advertisement -

SEBI chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. (PTI)

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ULFA(I)’s impact is very much there in state: Assam CM Himanta...

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India