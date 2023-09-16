175 killed, over 1,100 injured in four months of Manipur violence

IMPHAL, Sept 15: As many as 175 people were killed, and 1,108 others injured

while 32 are missing in the ethnic strife that has rocked Manipur since early May,

police said.

Altogether, 4,786 houses were set on fire and 386 religious structures vandalised,

they said.

Addressing a press conference here, IGP (Operations) I K Muivah said, “In this

challenging time that Manipur is in, we can reassure the public that the police,

central forces and the civil administration are trying round-the-clock to bring

normalcy back.”

Of the weapons that have been “lost”, 1,359 firearms and 15,050 ammunition

were recovered, Muivah said on Thursday.

A large number of arms and ammunition of the police have allegedly been looted

by the rioters during the violence.

As many as 5,172 arson cases were reported, Muivah said, adding, 386 religious

structures – 254 churches and 132 temples – were vandalised.

“Security barricades from Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district to Kangvai in

Churachandpur district have been removed, while security has been provided on

national highways,” he said.

IGP (Administration) K Jayanta said of the 175 people who died, nine are still

unidentified.

“Seventy-nine of the bodies have been claimed while 96 remain unclaimed. At

RIMS and JNIMS (hospitals in Imphal), 28 and 26 bodies have been kept

respectively, while 42 are at Churachandpur hospital,” he informed.

Jayanta said that 9,332 cases have been registered and 325 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, IGP (Zone-3) Nishit Ujjwal said NH-32 and NH-2 are functioning

normally.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal

Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei

community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in

the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per

cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. (PTI)