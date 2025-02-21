15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 21, 2025
type here...

4 militants arrested from various Manipur districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 20: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to at least two different outfits from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.

Those arrested include an active member of the United Kuki National Army from Churachandpur on Tuesday, and three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Thoubal and Imphal East on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The militants were involved in “extortion activities, kidnapping, weapon smuggling and drug trafficking”, they said.

Related Posts:

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts during the last two days, a police officer said.

Rifles, pistols, hand grenades and mortars were among the seized arms, he said. (PTI)

Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘The White Lotus’ star Jason Isaacs on his transformative India trip:...

The Hills Times -
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad