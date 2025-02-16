9 militants held in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: In a series of joint operations, security forces in Manipur on Saturday apprehended nine militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Saturday.

Four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) involved in kidnapping and extortion activities were arrested from Chingdompok area of Thoubal district on Friday, they said.

“On 14.02.2025, Security Forces arrested 04(four) active members of KCP (Noyon) from Heirok Pt-II Chingdompok area under Heirok-PS, Thoubal District, namely, (i) Laikhuram Sanatomba Singh@ Mani (22), (ii) Lourembam Suraj Singh @ Lamjingba (26), (iii) Thokchom Thoithoinganba Meitei @ Naocha (22) and (iv) Heikhrujam Ngongo @ Tondombam (34). The arrestees are directly involved in kidnapping, extortion activities from general public, govt. officials, petrol-pump etc. from Thoubal District,” police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Meanwhile, in another operation, security forces arrested four active members of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Khabeisoi area in Imphal East district on Friday.

“On 14.02.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04(four) active members of KCP (PWG) from Khabeisoi 7 MR Gate near Auto-Rickshaw parking under Heingang-PS, Imphal East, namely, (i) Lanpoklakpam Sanathoi Meitei @ Kaoba (23), (ii) Sanabam Amitkumar Singh (40), (iii) Seram Prem Singh @ Bemsingh (49) and (iv) Md. Ithem (55),” the police informed.

Police also arrested one active member of UNLF(Pambei) from Nungoi Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district on Friday.

“The arrested person was involved in extortion activities and transportation of arms and ammunition in and around Imphal city,” they said, adding that one .32 pistol was seized from his possession.